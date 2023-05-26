Tokyo consumer prices up 3.2 percent in May as food costs jump

Tokyo's consumer price index is released ahead of figures for all of Japan. It is considered to be a leading indicator of inflation nationwide.

The internal affairs ministry says the index for Tokyo's 23 wards in May rose 3.2 percent from a year earlier. The figure excludes prices of fresh food as these fluctuate widely according to the weather.

The index was down 0.3 points from April. It is first time the figure has slowed in 2 months.

Prices of food, excluding fresh items, soared almost 9 percent from a year earlier. They continue to rise at the fastest pace since June 1976. ...continue reading