4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the boy’s mother called 119 and said her son had fallen from their apartment balcony. The mother, who was alone with her son in the apartment, said she thought he was in one of the rooms, police said.

Police said it appears the boy climbed up over the one-meter balcony railing and fell. He crashed into a three-meter-deep water storage tank which was full. ...continue reading