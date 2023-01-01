4-year-old boy dies after falling from 12th-floor apartment in Yamaguchi Pref
山口・防府市 4歳男児がマンションから転落し死亡
YAMAGUCHI, May 28 (Japan Today) - A four-year-old boy fell to his death from the 12th floor of an apartment building in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Kyodo News quoted police as saying the boy’s mother called 119 and said her son had fallen from their apartment balcony. The mother, who was alone with her son in the apartment, said she thought he was in one of the rooms, police said.
Police said it appears the boy climbed up over the one-meter balcony railing and fell. He crashed into a three-meter-deep water storage tank which was full. ...continue reading
May 28 (ANNnewsCH) - 山口県防府市の高層マンションの12階部分から4歳の男の子が転落し、死亡しました。 ...continue reading
