Couple arrested for leaving partially burned newborn baby found on Shizuoka coastline

Police in Numazu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning a newborn baby girl whose partially burned body was found along the coastline last month.

Police identified the suspects as Kanna Asanuma and her boyfriend, Naoki Takami, both of no fixed address, Kyodo News reported.

The infant, who was wrapped in a blanket, was found by a fisherman at around 6:45 a.m. on May 27. She was dead and her face and upper body were badly charred.

The section of the coastline where the infant was found is about 1.5 kilometers from JR Numazu Station. ...continue reading