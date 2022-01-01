Nikkei jumps to 33-year high on U.S. stock surge, robust jobs data
東証33年ぶり3万2千円 米株価上昇で693円高
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 693.21 points, or 2.20 percent, from Friday at 32,217.43, its highest close since July 20, 1990, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.
The broader Topix index finished 37.09 points, or 1.70 percent, higher at 2,219.79, its highest close since Aug. 1, 1990.
日本株上昇どこまで 自社株買いや株主還元を好感か 反動に警戒も https://t.co/7cTD0CaIwz— 朝日新聞(asahi shimbun） (@asahi) June 5, 2023
5日の東京株式市場で、日経平均株価がバブル期だった1990年7月以来、約33年ぶりに3万2千円台に達した。懸念されていた米政府の債務不履行が回避されたことで、投資家がリスクをとる動きを強めた。
Every industry category except electric power and gas rose. Gainers were led by machinery, marine transportation, and textile and apparel shares.
The U.S. dollar remained firm in the lower 140 yen range after stronger-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payrolls growth in May reignited speculation that the Federal Reserve may not skip an interest rate hike this month, dealers said. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jun 05
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
