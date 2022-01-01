Japan wages rise after labour talks but weak consumption drags on economy
TOKYO, Jun 06 (CNA) - Japan's wages rose in April as major companies lifted pay at the fastest pace in three decades on workers' increased demands for salaries to keep up with inflation, but households' spending remained weak and underlined a patchy economic recovery.
The April wage data provides an early glimpse of the effects of the spring labour negotiations, or "shunto", and comes as Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda has said an end to easy policy would depend on the economy achieving sustainable 2 per cent inflation along with wage hikes.
"While we must wait until May to see the full picture of the shunto results, April’s growth wasn’t as strong as expected,” said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.
Total cash earnings, or nominal wages, grew 1.0 per cent in April from a year earlier, the labour ministry data showed. The growth was smaller than a revised 1.3 per cent rise logged in March. ...continue reading
The Japanese government announced on Monday a draft policy package for promoting gender equality. It includes a target of having at least 30% female executives at top companies by 2030.
Influencer marketing is one of the best ways for international brands to enter the Japan market.
Tokyo stocks closed Monday at 33-year highs as investor sentiment was boosted by a surge in U.S. stocks late last week and robust jobs data for May.
The latest novel by Japanese author Murakami Haruki has racked up the country's highest sales for any category of book in the past six months.
A lawyer for three people who were charged with helping former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan has told NHK they were acquitted by a Turkish court in a retrial.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, will from now on vote against the nomination of all-male boards in Japanese companies, a senior fund official said Tuesday.
The largest airline in Japan, Air Nippon Airways (ANA), has today launched an aeronautical-themed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) marketplace with its subsidiary ANA Neo.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday to its highest level since July 1990, buoyed by optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal and a weaker yen.
After years of handling it with leniency, Japanese lawmakers have confirmed plans to impose stricter Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules for the digital currency industry.
Regional banks in Japan saw unrealized losses surge in fiscal 2022. A new survey says the figure climbed by more than 5 times in yen terms over the previous year as investments sank.
Overall prices in the Japanese capital remain high as people continue to pay more for food and some services.
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
