Kabuki single-act tickets on sale for first time in three years

The Kabukiza Theater resumed selling such tickets for special seats this month, after Japan's government downgraded the coronavirus to the same category as seasonal influenza in early May.

The tickets go for around 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars. Previously, such seats were all non-reserved and had to be purchased on the day of the performance. Now, of the 90 seats available, 70 are reserved and can be purchased online from the day before.

On Wednesday, the theater was packed with fans watching kabuki for the first time, and foreign tourists.

This month's performance features popular actors Ichikawa Chusha and Kataoka Nizaemon. ...continue reading