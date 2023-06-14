Kabuki single-act tickets on sale for first time in three years
TOKYO, Jun 15 (NHK) - Kabuki fans can again buy reasonably priced tickets to see one act of the traditional Japanese drama at a theater in Tokyo.
The Kabukiza Theater resumed selling such tickets for special seats this month, after Japan's government downgraded the coronavirus to the same category as seasonal influenza in early May.
The tickets go for around 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars. Previously, such seats were all non-reserved and had to be purchased on the day of the performance. Now, of the 90 seats available, 70 are reserved and can be purchased online from the day before.
On Wednesday, the theater was packed with fans watching kabuki for the first time, and foreign tourists.
This month's performance features popular actors Ichikawa Chusha and Kataoka Nizaemon. ...continue reading
Kishida says he will not call a snap election, ending weeks of speculation
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
Japan lawmakers advance controversial LGBTQ bill
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.
AI developer ABEJA goes public
ABEJA, which develops AI = artificial intelligence, has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market, TV Tokyo reports.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
Man in Japan arrested for stealing 1,500 Pokemon cards worth $11k
A 35-year-old man in Japan has been arrested after stealing about 1,500 Pokemon cards worth 1.15 million yen (S$11,000), according to local media reports this week.
Tottori Sand Dunes: Japan's otherworldly disappearing desert
Sprawling heaps of golden grains of sand rise in peaks toward the hot sun. From the base of the desert’s tallest dune, a bright blue sky peeks out from beyond the vast expanse.
Japan exports grow unexpectedly on solid car sales, global demand still uneven
Japan's exports grew unexpectedly in May on robust car sales, though the rate of expansion slowed to a crawl as inflation and rising interest rates bit into global demand, highlighting a patchy recovery in the world's third-largest economy.
Footage of man kicking cow in western Japan goes viral, prompts inspection
Footage of a man kicking a cow in western Japan has gone viral on social media, prompting local officials to inspect a farm.
World's largest indoor Harry Potter attraction unveiled in Tokyo
A theme park in Tokyo based on the Harry Potter movies was shown to the press today, ahead of its opening to the public on Friday.
Chicago woman found after vanishing in Tokyo
An American woman has been located after mysteriously vanishing for over a week while traveling in Tokyo with a friend.
Unveiling IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO, The Largest Crypto Conference in Japan
"IVS Crypto 2023 KYOTO", the flagship event of Japan Blockchain Week, is Japan's largest conference for Web3 entrepreneurs as well as investors, developers, media, policymakers, and enthusiasts around the world.
オンラインカジノ企業の進化の徹底解説
オンラインカジノ企業は、1990年代後半にインターネットの普及と共に誕生しました。当初は、多くの人々がオンラインカジノに対して躊躇していましたが、徐々にその信頼性が高まり、人々はオンラインカジノに興味を持つようになりました。
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost Y7,500 per adult
Adult tickets for the 2025 World Expo in Osaka are set to cost Y7,500 ($50), its organizing association said Wednesday, representing a 25% rise from the initially proposed Y6,000 price tag.
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting incident at SDF firing range in Japan
Two Self-Defense Forces members died and another was seriously injured after being shot by a trainee member with a rifle at an SDF firing range in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday, police and other sources said.
4 cats with crushed heads found in Kobe cemetery
The corpses of four cats with their heads crushed were found at a cemetery in Kobe on Tuesday morning, TV Asashi reports.
