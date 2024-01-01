Japan Targets First 'International Outstanding Research University'

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology announced that Tohoku University, initially shortlisted, has been formally designated as Japan's first 'International Outstanding Research University,' aiming to achieve world-class research capabilities.

The "International Outstanding Research University" designation is given to institutions expected to produce impactful research results on a global scale. The program provides financial support from a 10 trillion yen national university fund to foster world-class research strength.

Selected universities may receive funding support for up to 25 years.

The Ministry began the application process in December two years ago. Ten universities, including the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, applied. Following a review that included on-site inspections, Tohoku University was selected as the first candidate in June, with an expert panel confirming it met the required standards.

In its plan, Tohoku University outlined organizational reforms, such as shifting from the traditional "chair system," in which multiple faculty members operate within one research lab, to a "PI system" that allows young researchers to work independently.

Following its official designation, Tohoku University is expected to receive an initial grant of approximately 10 billion yen by the end of the fiscal year after completing the necessary procedures.

The "International Outstanding Research University" program is expected to recognize several universities, and the Ministry will hold a second round of applications within this fiscal year.

Source: ANN