Teen Judoka with Disability Wins Gold in Europe

OITA, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A high school student from a special needs school in Usa, Oita Prefecture, who won a gold medal at an international judo competition for athletes with intellectual disabilities in the Netherlands in April, visited the city hall of her hometown, Bungotakada, to report her achievement.

The student, Sato, is a third-year high schooler attending a support school. She and two other students paid a courtesy visit to the Bungotakada City Hall. Because her school does not have a judo club, she trains with the Taisei Gakuen Club and competes in both mainstream and ID (intellectual disability) judo events.

Sato secured the gold medal at the international ID judo tournament held in the Netherlands in April. She has already won the national ID judo championship twice and is aiming for a third consecutive victory in the next competition scheduled for September.

"Thanks to everyone's support, I was able to win. I’ll do my best to achieve a third straight national title," she said.

Earlier this year, Sato also placed second in the 78-kilogram and over category at the Oita Prefecture High School Championships, earning her a spot in the Kyushu regional tournament.

Source: OBS News

