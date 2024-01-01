News On Japan
Whale Shark Found in Local River

OSAKA, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - A whale shark that mysteriously appeared in a river has been identified as one previously kept at an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

In a river in Uwajima City, Ehime Prefecture, locals spotted the whale shark, which typically resides in warm ocean waters. As night fell, crowds of children gathered along the river to catch a glimpse of the unusual sight.

But where did this whale shark come from?

The following morning, it became likely that the shark was indeed a former resident of an aquarium in Osaka Prefecture.

Kaiyukan Public Relations Team, Yasuyuki Tai: "When displayed at Kaiyukan, we called him 'Kai.' The patterns on his head are quite similar."

Could it really be the same shark?

Last month, the aquarium released "Kai" off the coast of Kochi Prefecture to study his natural behavior in the sea. It is believed that the shark found in the river could indeed be Kai.

Local Residents: "If I have a chance to see it, I’ll go." "I’ve never seen one outside of an aquarium."

Around 1:30 p.m. on November 6th, divers examined the whale shark at the bottom of the river.

Kaiyukan Public Relations Team, Yasuyuki Tai: "We confirmed that it was the same whale shark released in October."

Sadly, the whale shark had already passed away.

Kaiyukan Public Relations Team, Yasuyuki Tai: "Since it’s a fish that typically lives offshore, the low-salinity environment of the river mouth may have been harsh for it."

Source: ANN

