Keio Railway Introduces 'Credit Card Touch-and-Go' at All Stations

TOKYO, Nov 07 (News On Japan) - Keio Railway launched a pilot program on Wednesday for touch payment ride services using credit cards and similar methods across all its stations.

By tapping a credit card or similar device on the reader at the ticket gate when entering and exiting, passengers can travel at the standard fare.

Keio Railway Representative: "Our goal is to offer a new ride service for domestic and international visitors coming to popular tourist spots like Mount Takao and other leisure facilities along the Keio line."

Additionally, services using QR codes for options like one-day passes will be introduced to further enhance convenience through touch payments.

Keio railway connects western suburbs of Tokyo with central Tokyo at Shinjuku Station.

Source: ANN