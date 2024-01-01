News On Japan
Travel

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

In a bustling store in Tokyo that specializes in daily goods and food items, Thai tourists are eagerly filling their baskets with Japanese treats. One Thai visitor commented, “I’ve always wanted to try Japanese gummies since they’re not available in Thailand.” Another held a bottle of air freshener, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this in Thailand; it’s like an angel descending in your bathroom.”

This Tokyo store, Takeya, has become particularly popular among inbound tourists from Thailand, now the largest group of customers from overseas. The store has Thai-speaking staff and Thai-language signs prominently displayed to cater to these visitors.

According to Shiori Ogawa, a cosmetics staff member, “We see around 17,300 customers each month, and most are from Thailand.”

The demand for Japanese products has also driven the rise of local influencers, such as Aki Yamaguchi, whose videos showcasing lively Tokyo spots have attracted 1.7 million followers, mostly in Thailand. Aki noted that “Thai people love the vibrant atmosphere. Food is key—good appearance, good taste, and reasonable prices at Ameyoko make it popular.”

The increase in Thai interest in Japanese culture is partly due to an uptick in anime viewing during the pandemic, leading many Thai people to develop a deep interest in Japan's cultural landscape. Now, it seems some are no longer content with just watching—new facilities that offer a Japanese-like ambiance are even popping up in Thailand.

According to Aki, “The atmosphere is so authentic that it feels like Japan, especially for those who miss traveling. It brings a sense of comfort.”

One such facility can be found just a 90-minute drive from Bangkok, where a sign reads ‘Bang Saen Fish Market.’ While the name suggests a traditional market, visitors are instead greeted by a setting reminiscent of Showa-era Japan, complete with tile-roofed buildings and familiar Japanese signs—albeit with some humorous mistranslations.

One visitor expressed delight, saying, “The decorations are amazing! I feel like I’m in Japan even without leaving Thailand. It brings back fond memories of my trips to Japan.”

The facility’s creator, Joe, initially opened it as a Thai food court three years ago, but it saw little foot traffic. However, a Japanese-style senbei, ‘Sugoi Senbei,’ became a hit, inspiring him to reimagine the space as a Japanese-themed town. The renovation led to a surge in popularity, with 5,000 to 6,000 visitors on weekends and over 10,000 during holidays.

Even Japanese tourists have started to visit, often pointing out amusing language errors. Joe laughs, recalling mistakes such as labeling watermelon juice as ‘strawberry’ and selling tamagoyaki as ‘unadon,’ but says the store owners are working hard to improve the Japanese feel of the experience.

Joe plans to open a similar facility at another location soon, as Japan’s appeal continues to grow in Thailand.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Ramps Up Tourist Tax to Tackle Overtourism

Osaka Prefecture’s legislative assembly approved an amendment on Tuesday to raise the accommodation tax imposed on travelers as a measure against overtourism.

Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

Japan Struggles to Find New Uses for Abandoned Schools

In recent years, approximately 450 schools close annually in Japan, with around 20% left unused. These unused schools face potential demolition as maintenance becomes unsustainable, prompting a response from the Ministry of Education, which has launched matching sites and events to promote new uses.

H3 Rocket Launch Succeeds, Defense Satellite 'Kirameki-3' Deployed in Orbit

The next-generation flagship rocket, the H3, was launched from Tanegashima on October 4th, successfully deploying a satellite into orbit as planned. This marks the third consecutive successful launch.

Destructive Shrimp Bloom Following Noto Peninsula Earthquake

In Toyama Bay, known as a 'natural fish preserve,' a small shrimp called the 'yokoebi' has seen an explosive surge since the Noto Peninsula earthquake, causing significant damage to brand fish species.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Foreign Tourists Flock to Nikko's Hidden Spot

A hidden spot in Nikko, Kanmangafuchi, is becoming increasingly popular among foreign tourists, offering a unique escape into nature. Known for its rows of Jizo statues, green moss, and vibrant autumn foliage, Kanmangafuchi holds a two-star rating in the Michelin Green Guide and presents a mystical atmosphere that stands out from traditional sightseeing spots.

Hakone's 'Daimyo Procession' Brings Edo Period to Life

Hakone's famous Daimyo Procession was held on Sunday, delighting around 33,000 tourists.

Tokyo Projection Mapping to Add Ads

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to project advertisements on the walls of its building through projection mapping, following criticism over the initiative’s high costs.

Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

End of an Era: Blue Lake Vanishes

Ninoike, a 3,067 meter lake once shining in cobalt blue near the summit of Mount Ontake, has entirely dried up, leaving only mud in its place.

Osaka Expo Station with Origami-Inspired Ceiling Unveiled

Yumeshima Station, the 'nearest station' to the Osaka-Kansai Expo, is set to open next spring, with a public reveal this week for the first time ahead of its scheduled January opening.

How to Best Navigate the Trains in Tokyo with Google Maps

If you need to get somewhere in Tokyo by train using Google Maps, this video is for you. Stay until the end for useful things to know when you are traveling or commuting by train in Japan. (GaijinPot)

Shibuya Halloween 2024

Following the main Halloween event on Thursday, Shibuya Ward's Chief remarked that while Halloween passed without significant disruption, 'engagement with foreign visitors remains a challenge for the future.' (Video Street View Japan)