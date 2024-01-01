Japanese-Style Town Emerges in Thailand

BANGKOK, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - A new trend has emerged in Thailand, known for its friendly ties with Japan, where Japanese-style townscapes are being faithfully recreated.

In a bustling store in Tokyo that specializes in daily goods and food items, Thai tourists are eagerly filling their baskets with Japanese treats. One Thai visitor commented, “I’ve always wanted to try Japanese gummies since they’re not available in Thailand.” Another held a bottle of air freshener, saying, “I’ve never seen anything like this in Thailand; it’s like an angel descending in your bathroom.”

This Tokyo store, Takeya, has become particularly popular among inbound tourists from Thailand, now the largest group of customers from overseas. The store has Thai-speaking staff and Thai-language signs prominently displayed to cater to these visitors.

According to Shiori Ogawa, a cosmetics staff member, “We see around 17,300 customers each month, and most are from Thailand.”

The demand for Japanese products has also driven the rise of local influencers, such as Aki Yamaguchi, whose videos showcasing lively Tokyo spots have attracted 1.7 million followers, mostly in Thailand. Aki noted that “Thai people love the vibrant atmosphere. Food is key—good appearance, good taste, and reasonable prices at Ameyoko make it popular.”

The increase in Thai interest in Japanese culture is partly due to an uptick in anime viewing during the pandemic, leading many Thai people to develop a deep interest in Japan's cultural landscape. Now, it seems some are no longer content with just watching—new facilities that offer a Japanese-like ambiance are even popping up in Thailand.

According to Aki, “The atmosphere is so authentic that it feels like Japan, especially for those who miss traveling. It brings a sense of comfort.”

One such facility can be found just a 90-minute drive from Bangkok, where a sign reads ‘Bang Saen Fish Market.’ While the name suggests a traditional market, visitors are instead greeted by a setting reminiscent of Showa-era Japan, complete with tile-roofed buildings and familiar Japanese signs—albeit with some humorous mistranslations.

One visitor expressed delight, saying, “The decorations are amazing! I feel like I’m in Japan even without leaving Thailand. It brings back fond memories of my trips to Japan.”

The facility’s creator, Joe, initially opened it as a Thai food court three years ago, but it saw little foot traffic. However, a Japanese-style senbei, ‘Sugoi Senbei,’ became a hit, inspiring him to reimagine the space as a Japanese-themed town. The renovation led to a surge in popularity, with 5,000 to 6,000 visitors on weekends and over 10,000 during holidays.

Even Japanese tourists have started to visit, often pointing out amusing language errors. Joe laughs, recalling mistakes such as labeling watermelon juice as ‘strawberry’ and selling tamagoyaki as ‘unadon,’ but says the store owners are working hard to improve the Japanese feel of the experience.

Joe plans to open a similar facility at another location soon, as Japan’s appeal continues to grow in Thailand.

Source: ANN