Hakone's 'Daimyo Procession' Brings Edo Period to Life

KANAGAWA, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - Hakone's famous Daimyo Procession was held on Sunday, delighting around 33,000 tourists.

The 'Hakone Daimyo Procession' in Kanagawa Prefecture's Hakone town recreates the feudal-era daimyo procession departing for Edo. Held annually on Japan's Culture Day, it has become a staple of autumn in Hakone.

This year, a procession of 110 participants chanted “Shita ni shita ni” as they marched for about two kilometers through the hot springs area of Hakone Yumoto.

