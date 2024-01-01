News On Japan
Foreign Tourists Flock to Nikko's Hidden Spot

Tochigi, Nov 05 (News On Japan) - A hidden spot in Nikko, Kanmangafuchi, is becoming increasingly popular among foreign tourists, offering a unique escape into nature. Known for its rows of Jizo statues, green moss, and vibrant autumn foliage, Kanmangafuchi holds a two-star rating in the Michelin Green Guide and presents a mystical atmosphere that stands out from traditional sightseeing spots.

Originally housing about 100 statues, the Jizo rows now contain around 70, with each statue embodying a distinct character, captivating international visitors.

This rise in popularity among foreign tourists reflects a broader shift towards adventure tourism and eco-friendly travel, with visitors seeking out lesser-known areas and natural attractions. Nikko, which experienced a dip in tourism during the pandemic, has since rebounded, with foreign visitors reaching record numbers last year. Adding to the allure, several international hotel brands have recently opened in the area, meeting the demand from global tourists who wish to experience a more nature-focused and serene side of Japan.

Source: ANN

