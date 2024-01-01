Sapporo Mountain Lodge Burns Down, 23 Hikers Safely Descend

SAPPORO, Nov 04 (News On Japan) - A mountain lodge in Jozankei, Sapporo City, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night, forcing 23 hikers staying there to evacuate.

Around 10 p.m., a hiker reported to the fire department that smoke was coming from the chimney area and was likely to spread to the lodge located on Mt. Muine in Minami Ward, Sapporo.

According to the fire department, the two-story wooden mountain lodge was completely destroyed by the fire. However, all 23 hikers at the lodge managed to descend the mountain by shortly after midnight, and no injuries were reported.

Source: ANN