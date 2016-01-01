Nintendo: The Apple Of The Gaming Industry?

The release of the Switch in 2017 kicked off a four-year growth spurt for Nintendo that had traded at just $6 a share.

At current levels, it may be a good time to start accumulating shares before a new console is released in 2024 (a credible conjecture), in anticipation of a new revenue platform being built by Nintendo.

Naturally, there is a risk of failure with every major launch. To determine the chances of Nintendo delivering, this article looks at its past record of servicing product platforms and its ability to generate shareholder value from them.

Since Nintendo makes both hardware and software, it enjoys certain competitive efficiencies. It starts with effective console sales. Consoles are priced using a razor-and-blade model, either at breakeven or even a loss, with the idea being that subsequent sales of games and subscription services will more than compensate.

Between 2017 and 2022, console sales were topped by Nintendo by a large margin for four out of six years. In fact, Nintendo has dominated for much longer, with the Switch being the most sold console over the past ten years (although newer releases by rivals would invariably steal the limelight and reduce the turnover).