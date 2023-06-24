Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights
The panel, chaired by Toshio Nagai, former chief judge of the Osaka High Court, submitted its report on the assaults to Justice Minister Ken Saito on Wednesday, outlining the causes and putting forward measures to address the issue.
The report flagged a lack of awareness of human rights among staff and said efforts must be made to prevent recurrence at facilities across the country.
The report summarized the problem as follows: “Young officers repeatedly engaged in what could be described as bullying and abusive behavior as an outlet for stress.”
From November 2021 to last September, 22 correctional officers at the prison were responsible for more than 400 acts of misconduct, including slapping and threatening three male inmates in their 40s to 60s. ...continue reading
The Japan News - Jun 24
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
South China Morning Post - Jun 24
Japan's parliament on June 19, 2023, received a long-awaited report showing that around 25,000 people were sterilised under the country's now-defunct eugenics law.
Kyodo - Jun 24
Former Japanese lawmaker and YouTuber GaaSyy was indicted Friday over online threats he allegedly made against individuals, including a celebrity, prosecutors said.
CNA - Jun 23
Leaders from more than 60 countries are attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Japan's foreign ministry said its meeting could be held at the end of this year. It aims to renew Tokyo's commitment to rebuilding Ukraine, which is still at war with Russia.
Japan Times - Jun 21
As errors and privacy breaches involving the linkage of My Number and health insurance cards continue to surface, public opposition is growing over the government’s decision to halt the use of current health insurance cards in the fall of 2024.
AP - Jun 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
Japan Times - Jun 19
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
East Asia Forum - Jun 19
Last week Japan adopted its first ever space security blueprint aimed at better using space for defensive purposes. This builds on the three new security documents released by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration in December 2022, in which it committed to doubling defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and investing in Tomahawk missiles to develop missile counter-strike capabilities.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has visited a facility for Indonesia's first subway system, which was built with support from Japan.
WION - Jun 19
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke separately to his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, emphasising the importance of "sustained ... trilateral cooperation" ahead of his visit to China, the State Department said on Saturday.
Antara - Jun 18
The Emperor of Japan, Hironomiya Naruhito, and Empress Masako Owada will meet President Joko Widodo on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, during their inaugural visit to Indonesia.
ABC - Jun 17
Japan's parliament has raised the age of sexual consent to 16 from 13, a limit that had remained unchanged for more than a century and was among the world's lowest, amid calls for greater protection of children and women.
Kyodo - Jun 16
Japan's parliament on Friday enacted a law to create a pool of funds to cover part of a substantial increase in defense spending to protect the country against security threats from its neighbors.
NHK - Jun 16
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles that may have dropped in the country's exclusive economic zone, or EEZ, in the Sea of Japan.
Japan Times - Jun 15
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that he will not dissolve the Lower House for a snap election during the current parliamentary session, ending months of speculation on whether he would call an election while his approval ratings are relatively high.
straitstimes.com - Jun 15
Japan’s lower house on Tuesday approved proposed legislation aimed at “promoting understanding” of LGBTQ issues but campaigners criticised the bill for its watered-down language.