Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights

Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.

The panel, chaired by Toshio Nagai, former chief judge of the Osaka High Court, submitted its report on the assaults to Justice Minister Ken Saito on Wednesday, outlining the causes and putting forward measures to address the issue.

The report flagged a lack of awareness of human rights among staff and said efforts must be made to prevent recurrence at facilities across the country.

The report summarized the problem as follows: “Young officers repeatedly engaged in what could be described as bullying and abusive behavior as an outlet for stress.”

From November 2021 to last September, 22 correctional officers at the prison were responsible for more than 400 acts of misconduct, including slapping and threatening three male inmates in their 40s to 60s.