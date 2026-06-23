Dutch Tourist Arrested Over Drift Driving in Museum Parking Lot

TOCHIGI - A 32-year-old Dutch tourist has been arrested on suspicion of leaving tire marks on the asphalt after performing drift driving in the parking lot of the Oya History Museum, a tourist facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture.

Roy Witte, a Dutch national, is suspected of driving in a drifting manner in the museum parking lot on June 15, leaving tire marks on the asphalt and dirtying the road surface.

"The tire marks are darker than usual," the museum director said. "If we have to repair this, I think it will cost quite a lot."

According to police, Witte had come to Japan for tourism and is believed to have visited the site in a rental car before carrying out the drift driving.

Source: FNN