"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled

"Himeji Castle" made of Lego blocks was unveiled for the first time on Monday.

The characteristic white wall, also known as "Shirasagi Castle", has been realistically reproduced.

This is the first time that a Japanese World Heritage site has been transformed into a Lego set in a collaboration that was realized in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Himeji Castle's registration as a World Heritage Site.

The price is 20,980 yen.