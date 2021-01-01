"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled
News On Japan -- Jun 27
"Himeji Castle" made of Lego blocks was unveiled for the first time on Monday.
The characteristic white wall, also known as "Shirasagi Castle", has been realistically reproduced.
This is the first time that a Japanese World Heritage site has been transformed into a Lego set in a collaboration that was realized in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Himeji Castle's registration as a World Heritage Site.
The price is 20,980 yen.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled
Japan aims to integrate guidelines on use of generative AI
The Japanese government says it will integrate guidelines on using generative AI. Now different recommendations are being used by various ministries and agencies.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Tokyo Yamanote Line train evacuated over passenger with knife
Passengers evacuated a train in central Tokyo on Sunday after a man was spotted carrying a knife. Three people were injured in the rush to get off the train.
'Holy Land' Hibiya Park music hall to be rebuilt bigger, better
The iconic, century-old Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall in Tokyo's Hibiya Park, commonly abbreviated as "Yaon" in Japanese, will be knocked down and rebuilt bigger and better after fiscal 2024.
Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink by 2027: report
Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
