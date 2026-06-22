Three Bear Cubs Seen Climbing Tree Putting Town on Alert

Wakayama - Three bear cubs were spotted climbing a tree in Hirogawa, Wakayama Prefecture, on the morning of June 22, prompting the town to put up warning signs and call on residents to stay alert, although no injuries or damage have been reported.

The sighting was the latest in a series of bear reports across the Kansai region.

The cubs were seen in a wooded area of the Karo district in Hirogawa at around 8:30 a.m. A man in his 60s who was doing farm work nearby and a member of the local hunting association separately contacted authorities, saying they had seen three bear cubs climbing a tree.

No further reports were received afterward, and officials said there had been no information about damage or injuries.

Hirogawa town officials installed warning signs near the site where the bears were seen and urged caution through municipal broadcasts and other channels.

The site is a wooded area about 1 kilometer southwest of Hirogawa Beach Station on the JR Kinokuni Line. Police said bear sightings are rare in the district.

Source: YOMIURI