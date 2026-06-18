Bears Growing More Aggressive in June and July

Ishikawa - Bear attacks and sightings are increasing across Japan, with multiple people injured on June 17 and experts warning that bears are becoming more accustomed to human environments, potentially leading to more dangerous and unpredictable encounters in the years ahead.

In Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, a man in his 80s suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a bear while taking a morning walk. A nearby resident said he heard cries for help and found the animal on top of the victim.

In Shimokitayama Village, Nara Prefecture, a mountainous community surrounded by forests, a man in his 60s was attacked after leaving a toilet located in a detached building on his property. He suffered injuries to his head and face and was bleeding when found. The bear has not been located, heightening concern among local residents.

"I never imagined this," one resident said. "I thought bears were something you heard about in northeastern Japan."

Another attack occurred at around 2:50 p.m. in Ohnan, Shimane Prefecture, where a man working outdoors was injured by a bear.

The incidents are part of a broader rise in bear encounters across the country. In Nanyo, Yamagata Prefecture, bears were spotted near a train station and other populated areas, prompting authorities to request assistance from local hunting groups. An emergency hunt was carried out at around 7:30 a.m. on June 17, resulting in one bear being killed.

In Tsuruta, Aomori Prefecture, residents on June 16 spotted a bear running through rice fields. Investigators later found tracks leading across the grounds of a facility that houses an after-school care service used by children. Outdoor activities at the facility were canceled as a precaution.

Bear sightings have also spread to urban and suburban areas. In Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, two bear sightings were reported on the night of June 15. Concerned about the possibility of an encounter, a local kart racing facility has introduced an unusual deterrent.

A metal pot has been suspended at the facility's entrance, and staff strike it with a wooden stick whenever the gate is opened or closed to create loud noises intended to keep bears away.

"It's frightening if a bear suddenly comes charging toward you," said Akihiro Hirakawa, manager of Takarazuka Kart Field. "We heard that bears will run away from loud sounds, so we're taking whatever measures we can."

Visitors have welcomed the effort, noting that many children use the facility.

Further evidence of bears becoming comfortable around people emerged in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, where a bear was filmed climbing a tree on June 15. Witnesses said the animal repeatedly shook branches before descending and eating leaves that had fallen onto a nearby road.

A man who encountered the bear while driving a convertible said he was concerned the animal might jump from the tree onto the vehicle.

"My first thought was, 'That's a big bear,'" he said. "I made sure I could drive away immediately if it came toward us."

According to available reports, at least 23 people have been injured in bear-related incidents nationwide since April, and five people have died.

Experts say the increase in encounters is partly linked to the animals' breeding season.

Toru Oi, a specially appointed professor at Ishikawa Prefectural University, said June and July are the peak mating months for bears, causing males to roam more widely in search of females.

"Male bears move around actively during this period," Oi said. "It is reasonable to assume that they become somewhat more aggressive."

Oi also warned that bears are expanding their range closer to human settlements than in previous decades, leading to behavioral changes.

He pointed to examples from North America, where American black bears have become highly adapted to urban environments, opening house doors, entering vehicles, and searching for food left by humans.

"Some bears open door handles and enter houses," Oi said. "Others pull open car doors, get inside vehicles, and search for food."

The phenomenon, often referred to as the "urbanization" of bears, is beginning to emerge in Japan as well, he said.

"Bears are advancing into new environments such as urban areas," Oi warned. "As a result, they may do things we cannot even predict. If measures are not taken now, I am concerned that very serious problems could occur in the near future."

Reflecting growing concern over the trend, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has announced plans to lift its long-standing ban on bear hunting beginning in fiscal 2027. If implemented, it would mark the first time in about 20 years that bear hunting has been permitted in the capital.

Source: TBS