Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
Omi Shigeru, who heads the government advisory panel, spoke to reporters on Monday after exchanging views on the COVID-19 situation in Japan with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.
Omi said recent data from medical institutions show the number of infections is trending slowly higher nationwide, with some regional differences.
He said it is possible the ninth wave has already started, though it's unclear how the situation will change going forward.
Omi stressed the importance of protecting elderly people and others with a high risk of becoming seriously ill and reducing the number of deaths.
He suggested local governments should continue thorough anti-infection measures at nursing facilities for the elderly. He also advised elderly people to consider receiving a sixth vaccination as immunity weakens over time.
Omi referred to Britain as an example of what could happen in Japan. He said the number of deaths has gradually fallen as Britain went through repeated waves of cases and appears to have reached an "endemic" phase.
He predicts that the situation in Japan will also shift to an endemic phase, where the disease repeatedly occurs within a community but only at a certain level, if the number of deaths in the ninth wave is smaller than in the eighth.
Omi said the fatality rate in Japan appears to remain much the same, and the number of new infections must be closely watched.
He said an increase in cases to a certain extent had been expected when the coronavirus was downgraded to the same category as seasonal flu in May.
He said it is important to keep society going while trying to reduce the number of deaths.
NHK - Jun 27
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Japan Times - Jun 26
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
NHK - Jun 24
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
CGTN - Jun 24
Japan's curbs on exporting chipmaking equipment may backfire on its firms.
NHK - Jun 22
Suzuki Motor says it has agreed with an electric aircraft startup to jointly manufacture a vertical take-off vehicle at the automaker's factory in central Japan.
NHK - Jun 17
Japan's space agency has nominated its astronaut Yui Kimiya for his second stay in the International Space Station. The trip is likely to take place around 2024.
miragenews.com - Jun 16
A new weevil species was discovered in Japan’s pristine subtropical forests on Ishigaki Island and Yanbaru National Park in Okinawa.
NHK - Jun 13
Japanese electronics maker Hitachi says it has taken a leap forward in the race to develop next-generation quantum computers.
postguam.com - Jun 10
The government plans to block the public disclosure of technology patents in 25 fields as part of economic security measures, it has been learned.
FRAME - Jun 08
Today on the FRAME, we will explore the Production line of Mitsubishi Pajero and Delica. Check out how this Japanese manufacturer builds its full-size SUV in its state-of-the-art production facility.
BBC Earth - Jun 08
The Bluestreak cleaner wrasse is one of the ocean's cleaners, eating other fish's dead skin and unwanted parasites. And one of its biggest clients is the majestic Manta ray.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 06
Anyone considering the purchase of a new phone may have come across the term “eSIM”.
NHK - Jun 05
Japan's space agency has unveiled to the media its first lunar explorer at its space center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The probe is called the Smart Lander for Investigating the Moon, or SLIM.
Japan Today - May 31
Japan on Wednesday passed a law allowing nuclear reactors to operate beyond 60 years, as it tries to reinvigorate the sector to meet energy challenges and climate targets.
Japan Today - May 28
A private Japanese moon lander went into free-fall while trying to land on the lunar surface last month, company officials said Friday, blaming a software issue and a last-minute switch in the touchdown location.