River in Western Japan known as "picturesque destination" suddenly turns lime green
川が鮮やかな“緑色”に 原因は“赤い粉”水に触れ変色か
Video shared on social media and obtained by Reuters shows a local woman walking her small dog along the strangely-colored Tatsuta River in Nara Prefecture's Ikoma city. The woman told Reuters that the situation was concerning.
The Tatsuta River connects multiple areas in the region – Ikoma City, Heguri Town and Ikaruga Town – and is known as a "picturesque destination mentioned in poetry since ancient times," according to travel company Navitime.
The colored water was first reported at 5 a.m. local time, and by 6:30 a.m., the city's Environmental Conservation Division had arrived to inspect further. Initially, officials warned against people using water from the river for agricultural purposes.
But by Wednesday evening local time, officials revealed that the cause for the sudden color change was sodium fluorescein, "the main component of coloring agents used in bath salts," according to officials. There had been traces that the red substance had been dumped into the river, they said, that "turned green when water was poured on it." ...continue reading
CBS - Jul 06
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
News On Japan - Jul 04
A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.
NHK - Jul 04
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
NHK - Jun 28
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
travelgeek - Jun 28
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Abroad in Japan - Jun 26
Japan is famous for its tiny apartments. But what happens when you take one on the road?
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
BBC Earth - Jun 25
In the remote Japanese island of Hokkaido, salmon is abundant, attracting both brown bears and fishermen alike.
travelgeek - Jun 23
Today, we are taking Azusa Limited Express from Matsumoto(Nagano) to Shinjuku(Tokyo) in 2 hours and 40 mins. Just relax and enjoy the unique train travel.
Japan Today - Jun 22
Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in Tokushima Prefecture.
News On Japan - Jun 22
Japan has re-opened to overseas tourists, summer is here and the official climbing season for Mount Fuji is about to start, but authorities are urging caution when making an assault on Japan’s highest mountain.
NHK - Jun 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to raise the admission fee in the capital for public bathhouses, known as "sento," starting on July 1, due to soaring costs.