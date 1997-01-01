'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
Known as "Mr. Yen" for his ability to influence the currency when he was Japan's vice finance minister from 1997-1999, Sakakibara said the yen may weaken more than 10% from current levels as the Bank of Japan clings to ultra-easy policy while the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tame inflation. The yen strengthened to about 143.6 per dollar on Friday in Tokyo.
"It might even go beyond 160, maybe next year," the current president of the Institute for Indian Economic Studies said in Tokyo. At around the 160 per dollar level, authorities "may be tempted to intervene to strengthen the yen."
Shorting Japan's currency has made a comeback among investors as falling Treasuries spur investors to sell the yen in favor of the higher-yielding dollar. The yen is one of the worst-performing Group-of-10 currencies this year after tumbling almost 9% against the greenback, jolting officials into resuming verbal intervention to slow the yen's descent and warning of firmer action. ...continue reading
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan's widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
East Asia Forum - Jul 06
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
NHK - Jul 05
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 05
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.
ANC - Jul 03
The Tokyo Stock Exchange officially launched on Monday, its JPX Prime 150 index.
Nikkei - Jul 02
Yahoo Japan is considering having another company provide its search engine technology, which is currently supplied by a Google affiliate, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Jul 01
A supermarket run will soon leave wallets lighter in Japan as food producers pass along higher costs for ingredients, energy and pay to consumers.
Japan Today - Jun 30
Fender, the guitar of choice for some of the world’s biggest stars from Jimi Hendrix to Eric Clapton, is opening what it calls its “first flagship store” in its 77-year history.
Kyodo - Jun 30
The chief of the Bank of Japan on Wednesday defended its policy of continuing with monetary easing as the yen briefly fell to a seven-and-a-half month low against the U.S. dollar in New York the same day.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jun 29
The chief executive officers of Japan’s deal-hungry megabanks are earning a fraction of their global peers, showing how the nation still frowns upon outsized pay packages even with profits forecast near a record.