Japan: Earth's Enchanted Islands | Crane Protects Baby Chick from Deer Herd
BBC Earth -- Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
40-Hour Luxury Cruise on Japan's Largest Cruise Ship Asuka 2
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 09
Asuka 2 is the largest cruise ship in Japan. I'll be on this popular cruise for 2 nights and 3 days. This is Episode 1.
Ditch baggage, rent clothes: What is the new trend sparked by Japan Airlines?
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
How to experience Japan the traditional way
ANC 24/7 - Jul 07
David Celdran visits Tokyo to experience time in ways that the Japanese of the Edo period practiced it.
River in Western Japan known as "picturesque destination" suddenly turns lime green
CBS - Jul 06
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
Fuji-Q Highland's new 'biker' rollercoaster unveiled
News On Japan - Jul 04
A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.
Japan weather officials warn of mudslides, downpours in Kyushu
NHK - Jul 04
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Japan's tallest skyscraper, at 330 meters, completed in Tokyo
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Mt Fuji climbing season starts as 1 of 4 main trails reopens
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
Dolphin bites man off Sea of Japan coast
NHK - Jun 28
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
Crazy! Japan's Sleeping Capsule Night Bus from Osaka to Tokyo | REBORN
travelgeek - Jun 28
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
I Stayed Overnight in Japan's TINIEST Nomadic Apartment
Abroad in Japan - Jun 26
Japan is famous for its tiny apartments. But what happens when you take one on the road?
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
Kyodo - Jun 25
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
