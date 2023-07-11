Godzilla Spotted Approaching America! New Japanese Production Arriving In December
forbes.com -- Jul 12
The world’s favorite hundred foot tall rampaging kaiju is about to make landfall just in time for the holiday movie season, according to an announcement today from Japan’s Toho International.
Godzilla Minus One, the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since Shin Godzilla in 2016, will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023 and will get a theatrical release in the United States on December 1. It is just one part of a broader plan for Godzilla to rampage through American media and pop culture in coming months. “Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster,” said Koji Ueda, President of Toho International. “The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the ‘minus.’” The new film is just one part of Toho’s new initiative to promote the Godzilla license worldwide and breathe fresh life into a global icon that has terrorized Tokyo since the mid-1950s. ...continue reading
Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka
Japan Today - Jul 12
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
Japan Today - Jul 12
Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.
Japan's Supreme Court: Restroom restrictions for trans woman illegal
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled a workplace's restriction on which bathroom a transgender employee could use was not legal.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's Supreme Court has ruled a workplace's restriction on which bathroom a transgender employee could use was not legal.
Godzilla Spotted Approaching America! New Japanese Production Arriving In December
forbes.com - Jul 12
The world’s favorite hundred foot tall rampaging kaiju is about to make landfall just in time for the holiday movie season, according to an announcement today from Japan’s Toho International.
forbes.com - Jul 12
The world’s favorite hundred foot tall rampaging kaiju is about to make landfall just in time for the holiday movie season, according to an announcement today from Japan’s Toho International.
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 2 missing in Kyushu
NHK - Jul 11
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 11
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Bloomberg - Jul 11
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Bloomberg - Jul 11
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Japan tattoo artists want to wash off criminal connection
abs-cbn.com - Jul 11
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
abs-cbn.com - Jul 11
Japan's Bunshin Tattoo Museum in Yokohama is dedicated to the work of Yoshihito Nakano, who is better known in the body art world as Horiyoshi III, a master of traditional Japanese tattooing.
Teen tourist in trouble for carving name into ancient Japanese temple
Stuff - Jul 11
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
Stuff - Jul 11
A Canadian teenager has been questioned by police after he reportedly carved a name into the wooden pillar of an historic Japanese temple.
Japan not opposed to U.S. plan to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
Japan bankruptcies rise as COVID relief repayments come due
NHK - Jul 11
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
NHK - Jul 11
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
Japanese language school banned from accepting students over human rights abuse
NHK - Jul 11
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
NHK - Jul 11
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
Man dies after apparently being pushed off bridge into river in Osaka
Japan Today - Jul 10
A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.
Japan Today - Jul 10
A man in his 70s died after he was apparently pushed off a bridge in Osaka on Monday morning.
The Scariest City in Tokyo? Hunting Japanese Monsters from GeGeGe no Kitaro!
Japan by Food - Jul 10
Just west of Tokyo, you’ll find a charming city known as Chofu–known for its lush botanical gardens, serene temples and shrines, sports stadiums, tasty soba noodles, and home of the popular manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’.
Japan by Food - Jul 10
Just west of Tokyo, you’ll find a charming city known as Chofu–known for its lush botanical gardens, serene temples and shrines, sports stadiums, tasty soba noodles, and home of the popular manga ‘GeGeGe no Kitaro’.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Japanese Geisha and Maiko - c.1899 | Silent Film Restored to Life
glamourdaze - Jul 10
Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.
glamourdaze - Jul 10
Early silent footage of Japanese Geisha and Maiko in late 1890s. Probably filmed in the Kyoto prefecture of Gion (祇園). Restored and enhanced using AI machine learning tools.
What are Tokyo Poverty Girls | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 10
In Japan, it is often said there is a last security net for women who are poor. Unfortunately, it's not the government welfare system but the sex industry that will save women in the end.
Entertainment Page: 1 | 2 | 3