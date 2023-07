Godzilla Spotted Approaching America! New Japanese Production Arriving In December

The world’s favorite hundred foot tall rampaging kaiju is about to make landfall just in time for the holiday movie season, according to an announcement today from Japan’s Toho International.

Godzilla Minus One, the first Japanese-produced Godzilla film since Shin Godzilla in 2016, will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023 and will get a theatrical release in the United States on December 1. It is just one part of a broader plan for Godzilla to rampage through American media and pop culture in coming months. “Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster,” said Koji Ueda, President of Toho International. “The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the ‘minus.’” The new film is just one part of Toho’s new initiative to promote the Godzilla license worldwide and breathe fresh life into a global icon that has terrorized Tokyo since the mid-1950s. ... continue reading