Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
The catalysts are mainly value related: Japan’s stock market is now considerably cheaper than the U.S. market after it lagged considerably for three decades. Also, the 20 percent depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar during 2021-2022 improved the international competitiveness of Japanese businesses.
There is also an important geopolitical consideration at play: Namely, Japan is now being viewed as an alternative investment outlet to China, as multinational companies diversify their supply chains in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. For example, seven of the world’s largest semiconductor makers have made plans to increase manufacturing and deepen tech partnerships in Japan according to the Financial Times.
Still, most economists are skeptical that the Japanese government can revive the country’s dynamism in the 1970s and 1980s when it rivaled the U.S. economy. Japan’s economy has languished since the bursting of the stock market and real estate bubble in the early 1990s, and it has struggled with deflation for the past three decades. In the meantime, the economy’s potential real GDP growth has slowed to 1 percent per annum as the labor force has shrunk over time.
Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida launched his “new capitalism” initiative one year ago with the goal of boosting economic growth and lessening income inequality. The essence of the concept is to produce a “virtuous cycle of growth and distribution” in which faster economic growth supports social goals through higher wages and household tax deductions. ...continue reading
thehill.com - Jul 15
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
freemalaysiatoday.com - Jul 15
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
spectator.com.au - Jul 13
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
siasat.com - Jul 13
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Bloomberg - Jul 11
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
NHK - Jul 11
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
East Asia Forum - Jul 06
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
NHK - Jul 05
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 05
バイナリーオプションは、選択した資産の価格が特定の期間に上がるか下がるかを予測する形式の取引です。
NHK - Jul 04
Japan's government has posted a budget surplus of 2.6 trillion yen, or about 18 billion dollars, for the previous fiscal year. That is the second largest figure on record.
NHK - Jul 04
The average price of land in Japan has gone up for a second year in a row. The jump hints at a steady revival of the economy after the coronavirus pandemic. But some parts of the country are recovering at a slower pace than others.
NHK - Jul 03
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index hit a 33-year high on Monday after positive results from the Bank of Japan's Tankan survey.
Reuters - Jul 03
Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter as raw material costs peaked and the removal of pandemic curbs lifted factory output and consumption, a central bank survey showed, a sign the economy was on course for a steady recovery.