Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India

, Jul 21 ( The Economic Times ) - India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed between Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital on Thursday.

With around 100 semiconductor manufacturing plants, Japan is among the top five countries to have a semiconductor ecosystem.