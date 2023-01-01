Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
TOKYO, Jul 21 (The Economic Times) - India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The agreement was signed between Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura in the national capital on Thursday.
With around 100 semiconductor manufacturing plants, Japan is among the top five countries to have a semiconductor ecosystem.
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
JAXA to launch lunar lander in August
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
A Look at Japan’s Latest Hydrogen Strategy
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Inside Billions $ Japanese Factory Producing the Prius - Toyota Production Line
FRAME - Jul 01
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
FRAME - Jul 01
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
News On Japan - Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
News On Japan - Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
#WeArePlay | Yoshihiko | YAMAP | Japan
Android Developers - Jun 30
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Android Developers - Jun 30
Meet Yoshihiko from Japan, founder of YAMAP. The app helps mountaineers trek safely and enjoy nature.
Need a hand? This Japanese robot can help
Reuters - Jun 28
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
Reuters - Jun 28
This dancer is wearing robotic arms inspired by traditional Japanese puppetry. Researchers hope the wearable device could one day be used for search and rescue operations.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
Japan Times - Jun 26
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
Japan Times - Jun 26
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
Sci-Tech Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7