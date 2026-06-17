Supreme Class Debuts on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen

OSAKA - JR Central and JR West on June 17 announced pricing and service details for the new private-room seating that will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen from October, creating a new top-tier class above the existing Green Car service.
Opening the door reveals a private space reserved exclusively for one passenger, designed to provide a high level of privacy and security.
The new service, branded as "Supreme Class," will become the highest-class seating option on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen and will be offered in two formats: fully private rooms and semi-private rooms.
Fares for the service will start from 42,390 yen per person between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo. Passengers will receive complimentary drinks and light meals, and will be able to use a tablet device to control lighting, air conditioning and other in-room settings.
Two fully private rooms will be available on services operating between Tokyo and Hakata beginning October 1. The semi-private version, which will feature six seats, is scheduled to be introduced during fiscal 2027.
Source: YOMIURI