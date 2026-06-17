Supreme Class Debuts on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen

OSAKA - JR Central and JR West on June 17 announced pricing and service details for the new private-room seating that will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen from October, creating a new top-tier class above the existing Green Car service.

Opening the door reveals a private space reserved exclusively for one passenger, designed to provide a high level of privacy and security.

The new service, branded as "Supreme Class," will become the highest-class seating option on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen and will be offered in two formats: fully private rooms and semi-private rooms.

Fares for the service will start from 42,390 yen per person between Shin-Osaka and Tokyo. Passengers will receive complimentary drinks and light meals, and will be able to use a tablet device to control lighting, air conditioning and other in-room settings.

Two fully private rooms will be available on services operating between Tokyo and Hakata beginning October 1. The semi-private version, which will feature six seats, is scheduled to be introduced during fiscal 2027.

JR東海とJR西日本は6月17日、10月から東海道・山陽新幹線に導入する個室タイプ座席の料金とサービス内容を発表した。既存のグリーン車を上回る最上位クラス「Supreme Class」として提供される。 東海道・山陽新幹線に最上位クラス「Supreme Class」導入へ 完全個室で新たな移動体験

东海道·山阳新干线推出最高等级“Supreme Class” 全包厢打造全新出行体验 JR东海与JR西日本于6月17日公布了将于10月在东海道、山阳新干线上引入的包厢式座席的票价及服务内容。该服务将以高于现有绿色车厢的最高等级“Supreme Class”形式提供。

Source: YOMIURI