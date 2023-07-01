More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
TOKYO, Jul 24 (Kyodo) - The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tokyo is considering increasing its tax for the first time since it became the first area in the country in 2002 to implement the system.
Currently, hotels in the capital charge 100 yen ($0.70) per person per night for stays costing between 10,000 yen and 15,000 yen and 200 yen per night for rooms over 15,000 yen. The collected tax goes toward tourism-related costs, including for maintaining free public Wi-Fi and operating tourism information centers. ...continue reading
QUITTING the 9-5 to see THE JAPAN YOU NEVER KNEW EXISTED
Getting away from Japan's tourist spots we see a side to Japan that we never knew existed.
Rainy season over in Tokyo area and northeastern Tohoku region
Japanese weather officials said on Saturday that the rainy season appears to be over in Tokyo and surrounding areas as well as the northeastern Tohoku region.
Rainy season ends in 3 regions west of Tokyo, Japan's weather officials say
Japanese weather officials say the rainy season appears to have ended in three regions west of Tokyo.
GION MATSURI - Kyoto's most important festival
Lighting up the city of Kyoto each July is the Gion Matsuri! One of the most famous festivals in Japan. Seeing the Gion Festival is a great experience, with the festival dominating the city’s downtown area (Shijo area).
Photographing The World: Japan
When you think about Japan you might think of Tokyo and an Ultra Modern cityscape but once you leave the city you get into the beautiful countryside and historic temples.
15 Things That Can't Be Seen Anywhere But In Japan
Japan has gained an unmatched reputation: A country where you will find and see things that you have never seen before in any other country.
Haneda Airport reopens Terminal 2 International Flight Area
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Foreign visitors to Japan top 10 million in first half of 2023
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 10 million in the first half of this year according to a government estimate.
World's most powerful passports: Japan loses top spot in Henley ranking
The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
Japan's $184 Domestic First Class Flight from Osaka to Tokyo | ANA
Today, we are trying ANA(Air Nippon Airways) Premium Class from Itami(Osaka) to Haneda(Tokyo).
Kyoto's Gion Festival reaches climax with float procession
Spectators have packed the streets of the ancient Japanese city of Kyoto to see the highlight of the traditional Gion Festival -- a procession of ornately decorated floats.
Dolphins ram into swimmers at popular beach in Japan
A spate of dolphin attacks on swimmers at a popular tourist beach in Japan in a single day has prompted serious warnings by the country’s officials.
Swimmers injured in dolphin attacks on Japan beach
Four swimmers have been injured in dolphin attacks on a beach in central Japan, officials say.
WHY IS THIS UK VAN IN JAPAN? TAKEN TO THE POLICE STATION
Having our UK van in Japan is quite unusual but we never expected to get taken to the police station. This was a first for us.
Quake-damaged Minami-aso Railway fully reopens for first time in 7 years
The Minami-aso Railway in Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, has resumed full operations after a seven-year partial suspension following a series of powerful earthquakes.
