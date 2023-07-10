Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect

Japan included 23 goods used in chip fabrication that need authorization for export with the modification of a trade ministry ordinance under the foreign currency law.

In apparent retaliation for US semiconductor export limits that target China, Beijing has declared that it will limit the exports of gallium and germanium, two rare earth metals essential for chip manufacture, starting next month, according to Kyodo news. In October last year, the US came up with a set of export controls on certain high-end chips that China could use to train artificial intelligence systems and modernize its military. The US also asked Japan and the Netherlands, which possess advanced chip-manufacturing technologies, to follow suit as well.