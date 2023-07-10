Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
Japan included 23 goods used in chip fabrication that need authorization for export with the modification of a trade ministry ordinance under the foreign currency law.
In apparent retaliation for US semiconductor export limits that target China, Beijing has declared that it will limit the exports of gallium and germanium, two rare earth metals essential for chip manufacture, starting next month, according to Kyodo news. In October last year, the US came up with a set of export controls on certain high-end chips that China could use to train artificial intelligence systems and modernize its military. The US also asked Japan and the Netherlands, which possess advanced chip-manufacturing technologies, to follow suit as well. ...continue reading
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
Bloomberg - Jul 22
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
NHK - Jul 21
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Kyodo - Jul 21
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
Currency fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape of nations worldwide. As one of the world's leading economies, Japan's financial health is deeply intertwined with the fluctuation of its currency, the Japanese Yen.
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
WION - Jul 20
A Japanese firm banned its employees from working late at night. This led to a boost in the fertility rate among the staffers. Should other Japanese businesses take a lesson?
bart - Jul 20
Today we're looking at the story of the Japanese motorcycle industry, and how Japan went from having hundreds of companies manufacturing motorcycles, to just 4: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki.
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
South China Morning Post - Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Bloomberg Television - Jul 19
Japan’s equity markets have recorded their best first-half performance since 2013, with the major local indexes recapturing levels not seen since 1990. Can they maintain the momentum?
businesslive.co.za - Jul 19
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
portfolio-adviser.com - Jul 18
Since Warren Buffett got involved, the world has gone crazy for Japan. The Nikkei is up 23.4% for the year to date (to 10 July 2023).
thehill.com - Jul 15
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
freemalaysiatoday.com - Jul 15
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.