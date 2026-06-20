Hearing Aids for Dogs? Latest Pet Products in 2 Trillion Yen Market

OSAKA - A major pet-related product fair opened in Osaka on June 20, bringing together more than 400 companies and showcasing new technologies and products ranging from a bone-conduction hearing device for dogs to furniture designed for cats and their owners to relax together.

The event, billed as one of Japan's largest exhibitions for pet-related goods, is being held in Osaka for three days. A wide range of companies are displaying products aimed at a market that continues to expand as more businesses from outside the pet industry seek opportunities in the sector.

One product drawing attention was a bone-conduction sound collection device for dogs. A microphone installed in the front of the device allows an owner to record the dog's name, while vibrations transmit sound through the animal's body. The company behind the product has previously worked on devices for humans but has developed a pet model for the first time. It plans to begin general sales in November at around 80,000 yen.

The fair also introduced a new area this year dedicated exclusively to products for cats. Organizers said only cats and humans are allowed to enter the section.

Among the products displayed was furniture designed so cats and people can spend time together. The unit includes cooling tiles where cats can rest, as well as a compartment that can hold a feeding machine. It also features openings and hidden spaces that allow cats to approach their owners from different directions while staying partly concealed, reflecting feline behavior.

The furniture was created by a company that designs interiors and produces spaces for department stores and other commercial facilities. It is the company's first entry into the pet market. A representative said the company wants to study the sector broadly and explore what kind of expansion would be most suitable.

Industry participants said entries from companies outside the traditional pet business have been increasing year by year. The pet product market is estimated at around 2 trillion yen, while the broader economic impact of pets is said to reach about 6.5 trillion yen. Those able to anticipate future demand are expected to help expand the market further.

The event will be open to the public from June 21, and visitors may attend with their pets. Organizers expect about 30,000 people during the exhibition period.

犬用補聴器？2兆円市場に最新ペット商品 大阪で6月20日、ペット関連商品の大型見本市が開幕し、400社以上が出展して、犬用の骨伝導集音器や猫と飼い主が一緒にくつろげる家具など、最新技術や新商品を披露した。

狗狗也有助听器？2万亿日元市场涌现最新宠物商品 6月20日，大阪一场大型宠物相关商品展会开幕，400多家公司参展，展示了从狗用骨传导助听设备到猫和主人可一起放松的家具等最新技术和新产品。

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS