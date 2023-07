Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID

, Jul 25 ( Kyodo ) - Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The crown princess had a fever on Monday evening, and her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed, while her husband, Crown Prince Fumihito, and their children, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito, tested negative, the agency said.

The crown princess will cancel her attendance at ceremonies through Sunday, the agency said. ...continue reading