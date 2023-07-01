Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
佳子さま高校馬術大会に 新型コロナは陰性確認
TOKYO, Jul 25 (Kyodo) - Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
The crown princess had a fever on Monday evening, and her infection with the coronavirus was confirmed, while her husband, Crown Prince Fumihito, and their children, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito, tested negative, the agency said.
The crown princess will cancel her attendance at ceremonies through Sunday, the agency said. ...continue reading
Jul 25 (ANNnewsCH) - 秋篠宮ご夫妻の次女・佳子さまは、静岡県で全国の高校生による馬術競技大会をご覧になりました。 ...continue reading
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
World's largest art: manga mania hits rice paddy
The most popular casino games in Japan
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
More Japan tourist hot-spots imposing hotel taxes to fund promotions
Japan's METI to build new supercomputer to help develop AI at home
Price of Japanese summer favorite on the rise
Where to Eat Solo in Tokyo | 3 Options That Are Not Ramen
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Three injured in Japan train stabbing attack
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
