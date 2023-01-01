Japan gearing up to launch small moon lander next month
SLIM is scheduled to lift off on Aug. 25.
space.com -- Jul 29
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
SLIM is, as its acronym suggests, a small-scale moon mission, but it has bigger ambitions in mind. The main aim of the lander — which is 7.9 feet (2.4 meters) high, 8.8 feet (2.7 m) wide and 5.6 feet (1.7 m) deep — is to demonstrate accurate lunar landing techniques, which will help make more challenging landing areas more accessible.
SLIM will aim to touch down within 328 feet (100 m) of its target point. This is crucial, as the mission is targeting a landing within Shioli Crater, a relatively fresh, 984-foot-wide (300 m) impact feature within Mare Nectaris, at 13 degrees south latitude and 25 degrees east longitude on the near side of the moon. ...continue reading
Oldest Takahama nuclear reactor put back online
NHK - Jul 29
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
NTT completes successful demo towards 6G
rcrwireless.com - Jul 22
NTT and researchers with the Tokyo Institute of Technology announced the successful demonstration of a phased-array transmitter module to enable instantaneous ultra-high capacity data transmission to mobile receivers.
境界の拡大：ゲーム界における「VRストリーミング」の可能性と落とし穴
newsonjapan.com - Jul 21
技術革新が速い展開の中、ゲームはますます没入感のある魅力的な業界として浮上してきました。
Japan becomes 2nd Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
The Economic Times - Jul 21
India and Japan on Thursday signed an agreement to develop the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and manufacturing, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Epsilon rocket engine explodes during test
NHK - Jul 14
An explosion apparently occurred during an engine combustion test on Epsilon S, the latest version of Japan's solid-fuel rocket, which is designed to lower the threshold to space.
Invasive fire ants found at port in western Japan
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's environment ministry says it has confirmed that dozens of little fire ants have entered the country for the first time. The fire ant is designated as an invasive alien species in the nation.
JAXA to launch lunar lander in August
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's space agency says its lunar lander will be launched on an H2A rocket next month.
Japan sea sludge tells story of human impact on Earth
CNA - Jul 10
Beneath the seawater in Japan's Beppu Bay lie layers of seemingly unremarkable sediment and sludge that tell the story of how humans have fundamentally altered the world around them.
Japan's simmering battle over geothermal energy
ABC News - Jul 10
As the world increasingly looks for clean, reliable energy, there's growing debate in Japan about using its vast geothermal reserves.
A Look at Japan’s Latest Hydrogen Strategy
The Diplomat - Jul 08
The Kishida administration last month announced its new hydrogen strategy, a key thrust in efforts to achieve decarbonization, a stable energy supply and economic growth.
Japan rejuvenates astronaut ranks with 28-year-old surgeon
The Star - Jul 04
Two civilian recruits officially joined Japan’s space program Monday, injecting some much-needed youth into its ranks given the country’s six active astronauts have an average age of 52.
Pixel Tablet Review: Google's Latest Innovation Combines Tablet and Home Hub
News On Japan - Jul 03
In the ever-evolving world of technology, Google has a knack for introducing products that end up fizzling out, like its previous endeavors the Stadia gaming platform and the Pixel tablet.
Inside Billions $ Japanese Factory Producing the Prius - Toyota Production Line
FRAME - Jul 01
In this episode of the FRAME, we will have a look at 4 iconic cars that have pushed forward the electric vehicle sector in the last decades. We will discover all the secrets and characteristics of the manufacturing process of the Toyota Prius, the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Mini Electric.
Research team finds evidence of multiple Mt. Fuji eruptions
News On Japan - Jun 30
Volcanic ash at the bottom of Lake Yamanaka near Mt. Fuji emanated from six eruptions around 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, according to a new study.
