Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
大麻の刈り取り初公開 見つけたらどうする?
Although the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has been performing such preventative activities for more than 60 years, the government made it public for the first time on July 28.
Unlike marijuana grown illegally, wild marijuana grows much taller than an average person.
There are said to be 1,000 cannabis colonies in Aomori Prefecture, but we rarely see them.
The Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Division at the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare stated, "We want people to be aware of the fact that marijuana plants grow naturally in Japan. We hope this will serve as an opportunity to focus on drug abuse prevention activities."
If anyone happens to come across wild marijuana, they are encouraged to contact the Health Bureau or their respective prefectural government.
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
NHK - Jul 30
The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Reuters - Jul 29
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
space.com - Jul 29
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is gearing up to send the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, mission to the moon on an H-2A rocket on Aug. 26 Japan time (0034 GMT, 9:34 a.m. JST, or 8:34 p.m. EDT on Aug. 25).
NHK - Jul 29
Japan's oldest nuclear power reactor went back online on Friday for the first time in 12 and half years.
nasdaq.com - Jul 29
The Japanese yen is on a bumpy path towards strengthening after Friday's central bank policy change, threatening to upend the carry trade, one of this year's most popular strategies, as the currency inevitably becomes more expensive.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 29
Betting and gambling in their various forms have always been popular entertainment in Japan, where the government has tried to navigate and mitigate control of the industry to prevent negative social consequences like addiction and financial hardship.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 29
In the past few years, virtual reality (VR) technology has become a major breakthrough that has changed the way we play games and communicate with computers.
livemint.com - Jul 28
The Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept its short-term interest rate target unchanged at -0.1% on Friday but also took steps to make its yield curve control policy more flexible.
manilatimes.net - Jul 28
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
Kyodo - Jul 28
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
yahoo.com - Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.