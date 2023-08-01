Japan had hottest July in 125 years

Japan's Meteorological Agency says temperatures rose nationwide last month as warm air from the south flowed in around the dominant Pacific high pressure system.

Temperatures hit life-threatening levels of 38 degrees Celsius or higher later in the month.

The country's July average temperature was 1.91 degrees higher than normal.

The extreme heat is expected to continue for another week or so.

Weather officials are urging people to take precautions against heatstroke.