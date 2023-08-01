Japan petition urges "Barbenheimer" hashtag ban over A-bomb memes

Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.

The campaign has garnered more than 17,000 signatures since its launch on Tuesday amid a backlash in Japan after a social media account of the Barbie Movie from Warner Bros Film Group engaged positively with fan posts, including images of Barbie with a mushroom cloud hairstyle.

Audiences in the United States and elsewhere have flocked to see both Barbie, a satirical comedy, and Oppenheimer, a biographical film from Universal Pictures about physicist Robert Oppenheimer who led the project to make atomic bombs, in an unlikely "Barbenheimer" double bill inspired by their simultaneous release on July 21. ...continue reading