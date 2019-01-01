The Legend of the Ricer Corvette Abandoned in Japan
SAMMIT -- Aug 08
In this captivating episode, we uncover the fascinating tale of a once-mighty American sports car, the Corvette, which found itself a long way from home, abandoned amidst the stunning landscapes of Japan.
As we explore the hidden corners of this automotive mystery, we'll reveal the stories, rumors, and speculations surrounding its abandonment, piecing together the events that led to its current state.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Japan plans guidelines for AI-savvy human resources
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has compiled new guidelines for businesses to develop human resources proficient in the use of generative artificial intelligence.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has compiled new guidelines for businesses to develop human resources proficient in the use of generative artificial intelligence.
Japan ex-prime minister Aso pays respects at former Taiwan leader's grave
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
In this captivating episode, we uncover the fascinating tale of a once-mighty American sports car, the Corvette, which found itself a long way from home, abandoned amidst the stunning landscapes of Japan.
In this captivating episode, we uncover the fascinating tale of a once-mighty American sports car, the Corvette, which found itself a long way from home, abandoned amidst the stunning landscapes of Japan.
Iran’s foreign minister in first high-level visit to Japan since 2019
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.
Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.
Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.
Japan's museums facing storage crisis
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
