The Legend of the Ricer Corvette Abandoned in Japan

First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper

News On Japan - Aug 08

Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.

China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports

NHK - Aug 08

A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.

Police unveil anti-burglary glass

News On Japan - Aug 08

As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.

Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival

News On Japan - Aug 08

Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.

Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards

Nikkei - Aug 08

Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.

Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus

Nikkei - Aug 08

Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.

Japan plans guidelines for AI-savvy human resources

The Japan News - Aug 08

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has compiled new guidelines for businesses to develop human resources proficient in the use of generative artificial intelligence.

Japan ex-prime minister Aso pays respects at former Taiwan leader's grave

NHK - Aug 08

Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.

The Legend of the Ricer Corvette Abandoned in Japan

SAMMIT - Aug 08

In this captivating episode, we uncover the fascinating tale of a once-mighty American sports car, the Corvette, which found itself a long way from home, abandoned amidst the stunning landscapes of Japan.

Iran’s foreign minister in first high-level visit to Japan since 2019

Al Jazeera - Aug 07

Iran's foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.

Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private

tbsnews.net - Aug 07

Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.

Woman stabbed in Osaka apartment, attacker later jumps from nearby building

News On Japan - Aug 07

A 31-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower back and had her throat slashed on Saturday evening just after returning to her apartment in Naniwa-ku, Osaka.

Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children

News On Japan - Aug 07

Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.

Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture

News On Japan - Aug 07

In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.

Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV

News On Japan - Aug 07

A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.