Japan struggles to boost defense industry amid China's military ambitions
The government is investing $315 billion in its defense program over the next four years, but some of Japan’s technological and industrial giants are reluctant to produce more weapons alongside their well-known consumer products.
Japan's most famous global brands are more familiar as the makers of televisions, washing machines or cars. Less well known – even in Japan – is that they also make military equipment.
Mitsubishi makes fighter jets and missiles for Japan’s self-defense force. Electronics firm Toshiba makes military-grade batteries. Car maker Subaru produces military helicopters. Daikin, better known for its air conditioning units, has a side business producing munitions.
Now, the government wants Japan's industrial giants to ramp up production of military equipment – but it has been met with a muted response, according to a recent report by the Reuters news agency. ...continue reading
