Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen

The selected emblem was designed by a student with a hearing impairment from the University of Tsukuba.

The design represents "a hand, a symbol of the deaf community who cannot hear, with a new future blooming," among other concepts.

The "Deaflympics" is an international sports event for the hearing-impaired, first held in France in 1924.

Prior to the first-ever hosting of the "Deaflympics" in Japan in 2025, approximately 60 junior and high school students in Tokyo voted on the emblem design out of three options.