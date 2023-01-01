Emblem for Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics chosen
2025年デフリンピック東京大会のエンブレム決定
TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - The design for the emblem of the "25th Summer Deaflympics," which will be held in Tokyo in 2025, has been decided.
The selected emblem was designed by a student with a hearing impairment from the University of Tsukuba.
The design represents "a hand, a symbol of the deaf community who cannot hear, with a new future blooming," among other concepts.
The "Deaflympics" is an international sports event for the hearing-impaired, first held in France in 1924.
Prior to the first-ever hosting of the "Deaflympics" in Japan in 2025, approximately 60 junior and high school students in Tokyo voted on the emblem design out of three options.
Sep 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 2025年に東京で開かれる聴覚障害者による国際スポーツ大会「デフリンピック」のエンブレムのデザインが決まりました。 ...continue reading
Basketball: Japan beats Cape Verde at World Cup, earns Olympic berth
FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after holding on for an 80-71 victory over Cape Verde on Saturday.
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
Javelin thrower Kitaguchi Haruka has become the first Japanese female to win a gold medal in the event at the World Athletics Championships.
Trevor Bauer is a Japanese SUPERSTAR
Trevor Bauer is back. Statistically in 15 games he has a 282 ERA with 104 innings of baseball pitched
22-year-old Japanese racer succumbs to crash injuries
Japanese Superbike racer Haruki Noguchi has died from injuries suffered in a crash during an Asia Road Racing Championship race in Indonesia.
Japanese sumo champion chases American football dream
Hidetora Hanada, Colorado State’s newest defensive lineman, was an amateur sumo wrestler back in Japan. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Hanada rose up the ranks to become a Yokozuna, or grand champion. Instead of developing the career in what is considered Japan's national sport, the 21-year-old decided to chase his dream of playing American football.
The Hidden Side of Sumo Wrestling: Blood, Sweat and Tears | Japan Documentary
In Japan, sumo isn’t just a sport. It is almost a religion with its stars hailed as demigods. But it’s also a world closed to outside influence, where scandals are immediately covered up, and women are considered unclean.
Japan loses to Sweden 2-1 in the women's soccer World Cup quarterfinal
In the Women's soccer World Cup, it was disappointment for Japan as its hard-driving squad lost to Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinal.
Ohtani breaks MLB record in win over Giants
Japanese two-way Major League Baseball star Ohtani Shohei has made history once again.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japanese hockey team leaves dressing room ‘sparkling clean’ after match
Japan is widely known for being one of the cleanest countries in the world.
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu announces marriage
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Diving into breathtaking Takachiho Gorge, Japan | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
