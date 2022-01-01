Japanese PC gaming saw another year of explosive growth
The unexpected trend continues upward with no end in sight.
The data comes from the latest report by Kadokawa ASCII Research Laboratories, an industry think tank which compiles yearly material about the performance of the gaming industry in Japan and abroad.
For comparison various analysts peg growth rates in the US PC Gaming market at between 1-2% in 2022, on a market of something like $9-10 billion, as growth stabilizes following a boom during the pandemic. The global gaming market as a whole actually shrunk in 2022—for the same reason.
A post-pandemic drop that, it should be noted, didn't slow down Japanese PC gaming much at all. It's another year of data proving that though conventional wisdom once said PC Gaming in Japan was niche, it ain't niche anymore. Japanese gamers are joining the rest of Asia demographically, where PC gaming is by far the largest segment of the hardcore or hobby gaming market. (Mobile gaming, of course, outstrips everything else everywhere.) ...continue reading
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
kitco.com - Sep 02
Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
peoplesworld.org - Sep 01
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
News On Japan - Sep 01
All four major Japanese banks will raise rates on 10-year fixed rate home loans from September, it was announced on Thursday.
News On Japan - Sep 01
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
teslarati.com - Aug 31
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Xinhua - Aug 31
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
NHK - Aug 30
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
NHK - Aug 30
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Nikkei - Aug 28
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
News On Japan - Aug 25
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
News On Japan - Aug 23
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Bloomberg - Aug 23
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
Kyodo - Aug 22
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.