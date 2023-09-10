Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
The agency says quakes have been taking place in waters near the Tokara chain and northwest of Amami-Oshima island. These islands belong to Kagoshima Prefecture.
Three tremors registering an intensity of 1 or higher on the Japanese seismic scale of zero to 7 struck between midnight and 3 a.m. on Sunday.
They include a magnitude-3.7 quake that occurred at around 1:57 a.m. near the Tokara chain at a depth of 20 kilometers. It registered an intensity of 2 on the Japanese scale on Akusekijima island.
On Saturday, a quake with a maximum intensity of 4 and 14 jolts with a maximum intensity of 3 hit Kagoshima's Toshima Village, which includes Akusekijima.
Series of quakes have often occurred near the Tokara island chain in the past. A tremor that hit in May registered an intensity of lower 5 in Toshima Village.
NHK - Sep 11
