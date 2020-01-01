Logistics giant Yamato accelerates roll out of EV truck fleet

Yamato will gradually introduce the new models into services like express parcel delivery, including the 2-ton "eCanter" released by Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus in March.

Yamato aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 48% by 2030 compared to the levels in 2020.

The company has already introduced around 500 small EV trucks developed by Hino Motors and are working towards electrifying all of their approximately 20,000 trucks.

Sagawa Express also plans to gradually switch its collection and delivery vehicles to EVs, signaling an acceleration of EV adoption in the logistics industry.