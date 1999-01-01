Japan trials fire ant detection dogs

TOKYO, Sep 17 ( News On Japan ) - Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.

Fire ants within Japan have spread to 107 cases across 18 prefectures, requiring urgent countermeasures.

Detection dogs for fire ants have been used in overseas locations like Taiwan. The plan is to conduct a demonstration experiment at harbors and facilities in Tokyo after October to verify their effectiveness accurately. Based on this verification, they will consider full-scale implementation.