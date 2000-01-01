TOKYO, Sep 25 ( News On Japan ) - A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.

Koji Yoneda (39) is suspected of possessing approximately 1 gram of dried cannabis on the premises of an apartment complex in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on September 11.

The police have not disclosed Yoneda's response to the allegations.

Yoneda, who performs under the name "CHEHON," is a reggae musician gaining popularity among young people.

The Aichi Prefectural Police had been conducting an undercover investigation since April, arresting Yoneda after his performance at a music festival held in Nagoya on Sunday.