Teen slashes random shoppers in supermarket fish section

TOKYO, Sep 25 ( News On Japan ) - An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.

The incident occurred in the fish section of Apita Nagaoka store, approximately 3 kilometers from JR Nagaoka Station.

An 18-year-old male high school student, who resides in Nagaoka City, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 110 emergency call was made to the police by a store employee just before 11:30 AM, reporting that a customer had been attacked by an unknown man with a knife.

According to the police, a woman in her 40s received a knife wound to the throat. A woman in her 60s was also stabbed, and a male employee in his 40s injured his back while restraining the high school student. All three individuals are conscious and not in life-threatening condition.

The male high school student had no prior acquaintance with the victims and has admitted to the allegations, saying, "I have no excuse."

The police are treating this as a random act of violence and are investigating the specific motives and circumstances.

