Teen slashes random shoppers in supermarket fish section
TOKYO, Sep 25 (News On Japan) - An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
The incident occurred in the fish section of Apita Nagaoka store, approximately 3 kilometers from JR Nagaoka Station.
An 18-year-old male high school student, who resides in Nagaoka City, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder.
A 110 emergency call was made to the police by a store employee just before 11:30 AM, reporting that a customer had been attacked by an unknown man with a knife.
According to the police, a woman in her 40s received a knife wound to the throat. A woman in her 60s was also stabbed, and a male employee in his 40s injured his back while restraining the high school student. All three individuals are conscious and not in life-threatening condition.
The male high school student had no prior acquaintance with the victims and has admitted to the allegations, saying, "I have no excuse."
The police are treating this as a random act of violence and are investigating the specific motives and circumstances.
According to its website, Riverside Chiaki is a shopping mall with approximately 120 specialty stores and a movie theater.
News On Japan - Sep 25
An 18-year-old male high school student was arrested Monday after a random knife attack in a supermarket in Nagaoka City, Niigata, injuring 3 customers.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A comprehensive excavation has commenced at the largely untouched "mysterious area" within the Yoshinogari Site, a complex Yayoi archaeological site in Saga Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A male reggae musician who goes by the name "CHEHON" has been arrested for possessing marijuana in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 25
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman over a 20 minute period in an apartment they shared in Kashiwa City, Chiba, leading to her death.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 25
Japan is gearing up for a major transformation in the tourism industry, set to open its first integrated resorts (IRs) in 2030.
News On Japan - Sep 24
The 'Rehabilitation Exhibition,' featuring furniture and everyday items produced by inmates in prisons, commenced Saturday in Fukuoka City, showcasing products known for their high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, carry the hope of preventing reoffending.
News On Japan - Sep 24
Japanese entrepreneur Takafumi Horie held a press conference Friday announcing a 'big experiment' for his recently purchased radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu.
News On Japan - Sep 24
Fukuoka City has slapped four Chinese nationals with 50,000 yen fines for repeatedly swiping garbage bags containing aluminum cans without permission.
News On Japan - Sep 24
One of the most widely used language learning apps in the world, "Duolingo," continues to grow in Japan, with the number of users increasing fivefold over the past three years.
News On Japan - Sep 23
As more people across Japan report health problems after consuming bento meals produced by Yoshidaya in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture, health authorities have ordered a suspension of business.
News On Japan - Sep 23
Witnesses have recounted a close encounter with a bear in a residential area of Sekigawa Village, Niigata Prefecture, when the beast invaded their house and went on a rampage in the bathroom.
News On Japan - Sep 23
A wave of bridge nameplate thefts has swept across Shizuoka Prefecture, with 90 of the metal plates stolen so far this month.
News On Japan - Sep 22
Unexpected accidents can happen while giving a final farewell to a loved one, with three deaths reported in Japan from inhaling carbon dioxide inside coffins.
News On Japan - Sep 22
In response to a significant rat infestation in Kabukicho, Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward will allocate 12 million yen for a large-scale extermination effort.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Hokkaido recorded its lowest temperature of the season on Thursday morning, with the town of Esashi plunging to 3.6C, sparking the arrival of Autumn leaves.
News On Japan - Sep 21
Toxic mushrooms were mistakenly sold at an unmanned vegetable vending stand in Sapporo which now has a sign that reads, 'Please do not eat the mushrooms left here.'