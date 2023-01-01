Monkey invades house in Kyushu, attacks young boys
OSAKA, Oct 01 (News On Japan) - Two young boys were attacked and injured by a monkey in Kyushu on Saturday, with a security camera capturing the primate entering a house before biting a 5-year-old boy inside.
A report was received at around 7 AM, that a child had been bitten by a monkey at a residence in Nakagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture.
The monkey entered the house through the front door, which had been left open for ventilation, and bit a 5-year-old boy on the thigh, leaving two puncture marks in his pants.
The boy's father responded by punching the monkey and driving it out of the house.
According to the boy's mother, the monkey was about the same size as a child, standing approximately 100 cm tall.
About 30 minutes later, there was a report of a 4-year-old boy being bitten by a monkey in the yard of a house located about 500 meters away.
The boy sustained injuries to his arms and legs.
In Fukuoka Prefecture, there have been several reports of monkey attacks, including one where a schoolgirl was bitten by a monkey in a residential area of Fukuoka City.
The police are advising residents not to approach monkeys if they encounter them and to avoid making eye contact.
