Mushroom picker catches bear attack on video

TOKYO, Oct 13 ( News On Japan ) - This year, the number of human casualties caused by bears in Japan is at an all-time high, with the animals now appearing in urban areas where sightings have previously been rare.

Satoshi Sato (57) was in the mountains of Iwaizumi Town, Iwate Prefecture, on September 29, enjoying his hobby of mushroom picking.

While filming his foraging with a camera attached to his head, he suddenly shouts towards the bushes in front of him.

He brandishes a stick and retreats while a bear launches an attack on him.

The encounter lasts approximately 20 seconds.

Sato explains, "I ran into a mother bear with her cub... damn it!"

After driving the bear away and checking for injuries, Sato notices "a stab mark from a claw. There are also 3, or maybe 4, tooth marks."

Fortunately, the bear's sharp claws didn't penetrate his flesh.