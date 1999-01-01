Maglev tunnel makes breakthrough
TOKYO, Oct 14 (News On Japan) - Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
The Minami-Koma Tunnel, located in Fujikawa Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, is the first main line tunnel of the Chuo Shinkansen to be excavated, with a total length of 710 meters and 13 meters wide.
Around 160 spectators, including the Mayor of Fujikawa Town and those involved in the construction, gathered on Friday to witness the moment light shone through the tunnel.
The Chuo Shinkansen is scheduled to travel at a maximum speed of 500 km/h and traverse from Shinagawa Station to Nagoya Station in approximately 40 minutes.
Shizuoka Prefecture, however, has yet to approve the commencement of construction along their section, making the target of a 2027 opening unlikely.
News On Japan - Oct 14
Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.
Perth Now - Oct 13
Japanese scientists think they have discovered the source of 'alien' radio signals.
News On Japan - Oct 12
When we think of luminescent creatures, we often envision fireflies emitting a fantastical, soft glow, or the stunning bioluminescence of deep-sea creatures like jellyfish and firefly squids. However, a new discovery has emerged after an 80-year hiatus - the 'glowing' snail.
News On Japan - Oct 09
A tsunami advisory was temporarily issued for a wide area along Japan's Pacific coast on Monday morning, despite no earthquakes with a seismic intensity of 1 or higher being observed.
News On Japan - Oct 03
A scientific survey conducted by a Japanese government research team on Nishinoshima Island, a volcanic island in the Ogasawara Archipelago, reveals bird numbers have decreased while the habitat for insects has expanded.
Reuters - Oct 03
Tokyo-based start-up Tsubame Industries has developed a 4.5-meter-tall, four-wheeled robot that looks like ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ from the wildly popular Japanese animation series, and it can be yours for $3 million
NHK - Sep 29
An international group of scientists say they have observed antimatter falling downwards under the Earth's gravity.
phys.org - Sep 27
Japan has a plastic problem. Thanks in part to an overabundance of packaging, the country is the second largest producer of plastic waste per capita.
News On Japan - Sep 20
While the Japanese national team got off to a great start at the World Cup Volleyball, which was crucial for their ticket to the Paris Olympics, what excited the audience wasn't just the players, but a mop.
News On Japan - Sep 17
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
NHK - Sep 17
An international research team has successfully captured images of a Japanese aircraft carrier that was sunk in the 1942 Battle of Midway in World War Two.
NHK - Sep 17
The number of syphilis cases reported in Japan this year has exceeded 10,000. This is the fastest rate of increase seen since comparable data became available in 1999.
Kyodo - Sep 16
Kansai Electric Power Co. on Friday rebooted its nearly 50-year-old No. 2 reactor at its Takahama nuclear plant in central Japan for the first time since 2011, becoming the 12th unit to be restarted in the country since the Fukushima accident.
Japan Times - Sep 15
Japanese researchers Homei Miyashita and Hiromi Nakamura received this year's Ig Nobel Prize for nutrition on Thursday for research that led to the development of tableware that employ electric stimulation to allow users to sense salty taste strongly.
miamiherald.com - Sep 12
Scientists hauled in their nets off the coast of Japan. Sifting through their catch, they noticed a small, “translucent” sea creature on the surface of a starfish. The hitchhiker turned out to be a new species.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 12
In the rapidly evolving world of technology, businesses must stay updated with the latest trends.