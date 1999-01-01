Maglev tunnel makes breakthrough

TOKYO, Oct 14 ( News On Japan ) - Diggers have broken through the Chuo Shinkansen's main tunnel of the futuristic maglev line for the first time since excavation began in March last year.

The Minami-Koma Tunnel, located in Fujikawa Town, Yamanashi Prefecture, is the first main line tunnel of the Chuo Shinkansen to be excavated, with a total length of 710 meters and 13 meters wide.

Around 160 spectators, including the Mayor of Fujikawa Town and those involved in the construction, gathered on Friday to witness the moment light shone through the tunnel.

The Chuo Shinkansen is scheduled to travel at a maximum speed of 500 km/h and traverse from Shinagawa Station to Nagoya Station in approximately 40 minutes.

Shizuoka Prefecture, however, has yet to approve the commencement of construction along their section, making the target of a 2027 opening unlikely.