Japan's bullet trains going completely smoke-free

TOKYO, Oct 17 ( News On Japan ) - Starting from next spring, smoking rooms will be phased out on all Shinkansen trains operated by JR Tokai, JR West Japan, and JR Kyushu, making the entire trip smoke-free.

After the smoking rooms are removed, the space will be used to store 500-milliliter bottles of emergency drinking water for passengers.

All other Shinkansen lines in Japan, including JR East Japan, have already eliminated smoking rooms.