Japan's largest machine tool trade fair opens in Nagoya
NAGOYA, Oct 20 (News On Japan) - MECT 2023, Japan's largest trade fair for machine tools, has opened in Nagoya, featuring 492 domestic and international companies exhibiting tools and industrial robots.
MECT 2023 is open until October 21st.
Website: MECT2023
Japan's largest machine tool trade fair opens in Nagoya
News On Japan - Oct 20
MECT 2023, Japan's largest trade fair for machine tools, has opened in Nagoya, featuring 492 domestic and international companies exhibiting tools and industrial robots.
News On Japan - Oct 20
MECT 2023, Japan's largest trade fair for machine tools, has opened in Nagoya, featuring 492 domestic and international companies exhibiting tools and industrial robots.
Honda and GM to launch driverless taxis in Japan
Nikkei - Oct 19
Honda Motor on Thursday said it will start a driverless taxi service in Japan in partnership with General Motors. The automakers along with GM's self-driving service subsidiary will form a joint venture in 2024 and launch the taxi service in 2026 in central Tokyo.
Nikkei - Oct 19
Honda Motor on Thursday said it will start a driverless taxi service in Japan in partnership with General Motors. The automakers along with GM's self-driving service subsidiary will form a joint venture in 2024 and launch the taxi service in 2026 in central Tokyo.
Mitsubishi to pull out of China due to rapid EV shift
News On Japan - Oct 19
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is expected to withdraw from automobile production in China, with a decision likely at an upcoming board of directors meeting.
30% of Japan supermarkets in red
News On Japan - Oct 18
Due to the impact of surging prices, 30 percent of supermarkets in Japan are operating at a loss.
News On Japan - Oct 18
Due to the impact of surging prices, 30 percent of supermarkets in Japan are operating at a loss.
What is Workman's unique strategy?
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
News On Japan - Oct 16
Workman, a major work wear company, announced its expansion into the global market in August of this year, starting with the opening of a store in Taiwan in 2027.
Japan developers boost hotel investment as foreign tourists flood in
Nikkei - Oct 16
Japan's real estate companies are ramping up their investments in hotels as foreign tourists return to the country with a vengeance.
Nikkei - Oct 16
Japan's real estate companies are ramping up their investments in hotels as foreign tourists return to the country with a vengeance.
Japan households’ inflation expectations rise slightly
Reuters - Oct 15
Japanese households’ price forecasts rose slightly in the three months to September, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Friday.
Reuters - Oct 15
Japanese households’ price forecasts rose slightly in the three months to September, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Friday.
Kobe's population drops below 1.5 million
News On Japan - Oct 13
Kobe City's population has decreased to below 1.5 million for the first time in 22 years.
News On Japan - Oct 13
Kobe City's population has decreased to below 1.5 million for the first time in 22 years.
TSMC plans to produce 6-nm chips in 2nd Japan plant
Nikkei - Oct 13
Top chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is planning to produce 6-nanometer chips at its second plant being built in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Oct 13
Top chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is planning to produce 6-nanometer chips at its second plant being built in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Japan bank payments clearing network restored after 2-day disruption
Japan Today - Oct 12
Restoration work for Japan's payments clearing network was completed Thursday morning, two days after a system failure disrupted fund transfers at 11 banks, its operator, Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, said.
Japan Today - Oct 12
Restoration work for Japan's payments clearing network was completed Thursday morning, two days after a system failure disrupted fund transfers at 11 banks, its operator, Japanese Banks' Payment Clearing Network, said.
Tokyo Stock Exchange begins trade in carbon credits
Reuters - Oct 12
Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) started trading carbon credits on Wednesday, as the world's fifth-largest carbon dioxide (CO2) emitter put in place a key element of its strategy to tackle climate change.
Reuters - Oct 12
Japan's Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) started trading carbon credits on Wednesday, as the world's fifth-largest carbon dioxide (CO2) emitter put in place a key element of its strategy to tackle climate change.
Nissan is SINKING // Here's why I'm Worried about the Japanese Automaker...
Kirk Kreifels - Oct 11
Can Nissan overcome its failure to generate profits in a tightening Chinese market? Can the North American Market carry the load? for how long?
Kirk Kreifels - Oct 11
Can Nissan overcome its failure to generate profits in a tightening Chinese market? Can the North American Market carry the load? for how long?
IMF lifts Japan's growth, price outlooks as recovery rolls along
Bloomberg - Oct 10
The International Monetary Fund raised its forecasts for Japan’s growth and price gains, projecting that inflation in the world’s third largest economy will run much hotter than the Bank of Japan’s target over the next year.
Bloomberg - Oct 10
The International Monetary Fund raised its forecasts for Japan’s growth and price gains, projecting that inflation in the world’s third largest economy will run much hotter than the Bank of Japan’s target over the next year.
Big Motor meltdown causes wave of bankrupticies
News On Japan - Oct 10
Mistrust throughout the used car industry in Japan due to the Big Motor scandal has led to 57 stores going bankrupt from January to September, which is already more than last year.
News On Japan - Oct 10
Mistrust throughout the used car industry in Japan due to the Big Motor scandal has led to 57 stores going bankrupt from January to September, which is already more than last year.
15% of residents in Tokyo's richest district are presidents
News On Japan - Oct 09
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
News On Japan - Oct 09
One in 6.6 residents in Tokyo's Minato Ward, the highest-income ward in Japan, is a company president ("Shacho" / 社長), according to Tokyo Shoko Research.
Why Japanese hate working with foreigners
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 09
This is why Japanese don’t like working with Foreigners. Let me explain, many foreigners misunderstand Japanese work culture and Japanese business culture. Even some that have experienced it firsthand, still don’t get it.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 09
This is why Japanese don’t like working with Foreigners. Let me explain, many foreigners misunderstand Japanese work culture and Japanese business culture. Even some that have experienced it firsthand, still don’t get it.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7